Ford recalls 33,021 C-Max hybrid cars due to roof issue

BRIEF-Newell Brands announces agreement to sell fire starter and fire log business
* Newell Brands announces definitive agreement to sell fire starter and fire log business
July 27 Ford Motor Co said it was recalling 33,021 C-Max hybrid cars because a roof component did not meet requirements for protecting against head injuries.
The vehicles were built between Jan. 19, 2012, and June 26, 2013, in Michigan. Only vehicles without the optional panoramic glass roof are included in the recall.
Ford said it would install plastic energy-absorbing material under the roof on both sides of the vehicle to correct the problem.
No accidents or injuries have been attributed to the issue, the company said. Tests by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the company uncovered the roof safety issue.
* Newell Brands announces definitive agreement to sell fire starter and fire log business
LONDON/BOSTON, April 9 "Macro" hedge funds are back in favour with investors seeking to take a view on U.S. President Donald Trump's economic policies, European elections, or interest rates, but it is start-up funds rather than established players which are attracting cash.
April 10 U.S. wireless carrier AT&T Inc said on Monday it would buy Straight Path Communications Inc , a holder of licenses to wireless spectrum, for $1.25 billion.