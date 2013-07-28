版本:
Ford recalls 33,021 C-Max hybrid cars due to roof issue

July 27 Ford Motor Co said it was recalling 33,021 C-Max hybrid cars because a roof component did not meet requirements for protecting against head injuries.

The vehicles were built between Jan. 19, 2012, and June 26, 2013, in Michigan. Only vehicles without the optional panoramic glass roof are included in the recall.

Ford said it would install plastic energy-absorbing material under the roof on both sides of the vehicle to correct the problem.

No accidents or injuries have been attributed to the issue, the company said. Tests by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the company uncovered the roof safety issue.
