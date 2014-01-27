Ford to unveil new compact car concept at Indian auto show

Jan 27 Ford Motor Co will showcase a
global compact concept car at the New Delhi auto show next
month, highlighting a design direction that could spearhead the
company's efforts to tap growing demand for small cars in India
and other emerging markets.
The concept car will provide a glimpse into the kind of
vehicle that Ford expects to play an important role in the Asia
Pacific region, set to account for nearly a third of the
company's global sales volume by mid-decade, it said.
"The concept (car) will showcase Ford's vision for the
future in the competitive compact-car segment in India and other
dynamic emerging markets," it said in a statement, without
disclosing what innovative features would be included in the
vehicle.
Ford expects compact car sales to double from last year to
about 2 million vehicles in 2018 in India, where automakers sold
2.7 million passenger vehicles in fiscal 2013.
The smallest car among Ford's current Indian products is the
Figo hatchback. It was not clear whether the potential new
vehicle would be a replacement for the Figo or suggests an
additional product.
The compact car segment made up almost a third of 2013 total
sales in India, Ford said.
Most Indians prefer to drive cheaper, fuel-efficient small
cars, in a country where roads are clogged with traffic and
parking in big cities is hard to come by.
Sales of smaller cars, excluding the ultra-cheap Nano from
Tata Motors, have risen slightly so far this fiscal
year that started in April, versus a near 6 percent drop in
demand for passenger vehicles, data from the Society of Indian
Automobile Manufacturers shows.
Strong demand for small entry-level sedans such as Honda
Motor Co's Amaze are helping hold up sales.
Ford India is riding on robust demand for its EcoSport
compact sport-utility vehicle, which was launched in the country
last year.