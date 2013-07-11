Ford recalls diesel version of newly launched EcoSport in India

BRIEF-Buffett-Backed 3G Capital weighing bid for Panera Bread- NY Post, citing sources
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
MUMBAI, July 11 Ford Motor Co is recalling the diesel version of its newly launched EcoSport compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) in India to fix a potential problem with the glow plug module, which is used to help in starting diesel engines.
"As a part of routine checks, we discovered a potential concern with EcoSport diesel variants related to the glow plug module which requires relocating the module," the company said in a statement.
No accidents or injuries have been reported related to the issue, it added.
Ford started selling the EcoSport in India last month with a starting price of 559,000 rupees ($9,400), and reported a 14 percent rise in June sales in the country thanks to the mini-SUV.
Separately, it said 972 vehicles had been affected by the recall.
