Ford recalls diesel version of newly launched EcoSport in India

MUMBAI, July 11 Ford Motor Co is recalling the diesel version of its newly launched EcoSport compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) in India to fix a potential problem with the glow plug module, which is used to help in starting diesel engines.

"As a part of routine checks, we discovered a potential concern with EcoSport diesel variants related to the glow plug module which requires relocating the module," the company said in a statement.

No accidents or injuries have been reported related to the issue, it added.

Ford started selling the EcoSport in India last month with a starting price of 559,000 rupees ($9,400), and reported a 14 percent rise in June sales in the country thanks to the mini-SUV.

Separately, it said 972 vehicles had been affected by the recall.
