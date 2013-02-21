UPDATE 1-Ford investing $200 mln to build turbocharged engine in Ohio

* Shifts output of 2-liter EcoBoost engine from Spain
* Production starts in late 2014, adds 450 jobs in Cleveland
* Valencia plant still to make EcoBoost engine for Europe
By Deepa Seetharaman
DETROIT, Feb 21 Ford Motor Co plans to
invest nearly $200 million in its Cleveland engine plant to
build a 2-liter version of its popular turbocharged engine for
the company's North American lineup.
Production of the 2-liter "EcoBoost" engine is expected to
start in late 2014. The move will add 450 jobs at the Cleveland
factory, which now makes Ford's 3.5-liter turbocharged engine as
well as a 3.7-liter V6 engine, the company said on Thursday.
The second-largest U.S. automaker has heightened its focus
on fuel efficiency over the last seven years and the EcoBoost
represents a crucial piece of its vehicle strategy.
Ford's factory in Valencia, Spain currently builds the
2-liter turbocharged engine for North America and Europe. Rising
demand for fuel-efficient models in North America prompted Ford
to shift production of the engine to Ohio from Spain, it said.
That Valencia factory will continue to make the EcoBoost
engine for Ford vehicles built in Europe, and Ford said overall
employment at the plant would not be hurt by the move.
Ford introduced its turbocharged EcoBoost in 2009 and aims
to boost production of the engine to 1.6 million this year,
about 100,000 higher than the company's previous goal.
Turbocharged engines have grown increasingly important as
automakers face stringent fuel-economy standards over the next
several years. Ford, one of the most vocal advocates for this
technology, says its EcoBoost-equipped models have saved as much
as 20 percent in fuel compared with their larger predecessors.
But earlier this month, Consumer Reports magazine found that
the benefits of turbocharged engines were overstated. In some
cases, turbocharged models are slower and less fuel-efficient,
the magazine said.