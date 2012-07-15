Ford recalls new Escape crossover over braking issue

* 8,266 vehicles built from March to June recalled
* Flaw may cause driver to misapply brake pedal
July 15 Ford Motor Co is recalling some of
its recently launched 2013 Escape compact sport-utility vehicles
because a carpeting flaw may cause drivers to apply the brakes
improperly, increasing stopping distances and the risk of
crashes.
The recall affects 8,266 vehicles built between March 8 and
June 7, according to papers filed with the National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration.
Ford said improperly installed carpet padding the center
console trim panel may cause a driver's foot to contact the side
of the brake pedal when it moves from the accelerator to the
brake.
The automaker said that on affected vehicles it will remove
the carpet padding and left-side console trim panel and replace
it with a new panel. The recall begins on July 23.
One of Ford's highest-profile launches in recent years, the
Escape was the company's second-best selling vehicle. It was the
sixth best-selling vehicle overall in the United States in June,
with sales of 28,500. The top seller was Ford's F-Series truck.