Ford pools EV, hybrid research as fuel prices jump

* Ford centralizes EV, hybrid development in Michigan
* Fuel economy at the heart of vehicle strategy-exec
* Engineers look to shorten payback time of plug-ins
By Deepa Seetharaman
DETROIT, March 28 Ford Motor Co is
devoting one of its largest research laboratories to the
development of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles as
part of a focus on fuel-efficiency that has been a centerpiece
of its revival since late 2006.
This year, the No. 2 U.S. automaker will offer nine vehicles
that can get more than 40 miles per gallon. This includes its
first all-electric passenger car, the 2012 Focus Electric, and
the 2013 Fusion Energi, a plug-in hybrid sedan.
The red-brick 285,000 square-foot advanced engineering
center in Dearborn, Michigan, will be the center of Ford's
efforts to develop fuel-efficiency technology.
Ten years ago, Ford surveys showed that consumers were
rejecting the brand because of its poor fuel economy, said Raj
Nair, who will be head of Ford global product development on
April 1.
"Now people are coming to us because we do have superior
fuel economy to the majority of our competitors, and that's
going to be the heart of our strategy going forward," said Nair,
who is now the global head of engineering.
U.S. regulators and automakers have said fuel-efficiency and
emissions standards will grow stricter over the next decade.
That coupled with higher fuel prices have prompted automakers to
experiment with hybrid and electric vehicle technology.
Ford, which ranks behind General Motors Co, is
centralizing development of these vehicles at a time of
increasing doubts about the affordability and effectiveness of
electric cars. At the same time, engineering tweaks to a
traditional internal combustion engine have helped automakers
wring out more miles per gallon.
The Focus electric car gets the equivalent of 105 miles per
gallon, while Ford projects that the Energi can get the
equivalent of 100 miles per gallon in electric mode. The company
said it would also sell three gas-powered 2013 Fusion models and
a hybrid that can get 47 miles per gallon.
Ford will also offer EcoBoost engine technology in 11 of its
vehicles this year, up from seven in 2011. Ford says EcoBoost
can boost fuel economy by up to 20 percent.
Over the past five years, Ford has doubled the number of
engineers working on electrified vehicle development to 1,000
people worldwide. Ford will hire dozens of engineers this year
as part of its plans to add more than 12,000 hourly and salaried
jobs by 2015 in the United States.
By 2013, Ford will triple its production capacity of hybrid,
plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles in the United States from
2011 levels.
PAYBACK TIME
The Energi rivals GM's Chevrolet Volt, a plug-in hybrid that
has been beset with bad publicity triggered by a now-closed U.S.
safety probe and weak sales.
Ford expects electrified vehicles to account for between 10
percent and 25 percent of its sales by 2020. But other analysts,
including those at Boston Consulting Group, predict electric
vehicles and plug-in hybrids will make up 5 percent of the
market within eight years.
The success of electric cars relies on lowering prices
without selling cars at a loss, analysts say. For that to
happen, improvements in battery technology are needed.
Ford research shows that consumers are more apt to buy
electrified automobiles if it takes less than four years to
recoup the higher vehicle cost, assuming gasoline costs $4.50 a
gallon.
It would take 12 years to break even on a Chevy Volt with
gas at $4 a gallon, auto research group Edmunds.com said. Both
Ford and Edmunds.com assume the average consumer drives 15,000
miles a year.
Ford would like to shrink the payback period of future
generations of the Fusion Energi to three to four years, said
Bob Taenaka, the company's battery technical leader.
"To offset the higher price of the vehicle, in three to four
years, we'd want to make sure that the customer has recouped
that additional money that they've repaid," he said.
The 2013 Fusion Energi arrives in showrooms later this year,
and Ford has not yet calculated the payback time on this current
model, spokesman Wes Sherwood said. But the payback period on
the 2013 Fusion hybrid "is expected to be close to, if not
quicker than" four years.