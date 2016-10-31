UPDATE 1-Fire at Ford Motor headquarters in Michigan, none injured

(Adds company postponing monthly sales report)

Oct 31 Ford Motor Co said a fire at its headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan, on Monday did not injure anyone, but caused the 1,500 employees based there to leave the 60-year-old building for the day.

The fire at an electrical substation interrupted power at its headquarters, adjacent office buildings and one of its main data centers that the company and its dealers use to report and track sales, Ford said in a statement on Monday.

As a results the company said that it would not report its U.S. and Canadian auto sales for October on Tuesday as planned, but would do so later in the week.

A Ford spokesman had said earlier in the day that the building was expected to be open for business on Tuesday. On Monday, Ford and local fire department officials were considering the impact of a fire contained to a subterranean electrical substation. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Dan Grebler and Savio D'Souza)