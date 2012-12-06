Ford hybrids fall short of fuel economy claims- Consumer Reports

DETROIT Dec 6 Ford Motor Co's C-Max and
Fusion hybrids fall about 20 percent short of their fuel economy
claims, Consumer Reports magazine said on Thursday, after
running real-world tests on both models.
The influential magazine said the Fusion hybrid delivered a
39 miles per gallon both on the highway and in city driving,
while the C-Max hit a combined 37 miles per gallon. Ford has
said both vehicles would command 47 miles per gallon.
"These two vehicles have the largest discrepancy between our
overall-mpg results and the estimates published by the EPA that
we've seen among any current models," Consumer Reports magazine
said in a blog post on its web site.
Ford was not immediately available for comment. But the
company has said it expects to see a wider range for fuel
economy on its new generation of hybrids because they are more
powerful. Drivers can consume more fuel when they take advantage
of the hybrids' higher performance.