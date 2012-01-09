Ford bets revamped global Fusion can topple Camry

* Ford launches global Fusion at Detroit auto show
* A decade of consumer research informed Fusion design
* Fusion can parallel park itself; MyFord Touch improved
* Ford seeks to beat out top-selling Camry sedan
By Deepa Seetharaman
DETROIT, Jan 9 As Ford Motor Co
designers completed work on the new Fusion sedan, word came back
from China: focus groups hated the headlights.
"The comments we were getting from China was that our
original design was too dark, too sinister. So we changed the
whole construction," said Chris Hamilton, who headed up the
exterior design team for the Fusion.
The design changes on the 2013 Fusion are an illustration of
how the No.2 U.S. automaker is going to great lengths to fulfill
chief executive Alan Mulally's "One Ford" plan.
Mulally's mandate, which has been a centerpiece of Ford's
turnaround since 2006, is to unify Ford's once-disconnected
business units and take advantage of its scale to drive down
costs and build a global brand.
The family-sized Fusion, which debuts at the Detroit auto
show this week, is the third Ford vehicle to get a global
overhaul after its smaller stable mates, the Fiesta and Focus.
With the Fusion, Ford takes aim at a segment of the U.S.
auto market dominated by the Toyota Motor Corp Camry
and Honda Motor Co Accord.
Both the Camry and the Accord have somewhat lost their cache
in recent years, hurt partly by fast-rising entrants like the
Hyundai Motor Sonata.
Last year, Fusion outsold the Accord, but fell behind the
No.1-selling Camry. The new Fusion, which boasts a more athletic
design and more fuel economy options, offers Ford a chance to
gain ground in this bread-and-butter segment.
"This market, coming out of this recession, is wide open,"
said Art Spinella, president of CNW Research, which tracks
consumer trends in the auto industry.
The Fusion is stocked with features including a system that
parallel parks the car automatically. It comes in three
gas-powered versions, a hybrid and the Fusion Energi, a plug-in
hybrid that Ford says can get 100 miles per gallon.
Ford has also improved its MyFord Touch entertainment
system. In October, Ford fell 10 spots in a key reliability
survey due to glitches in the system.
In the updated version for the Fusion, the text is larger,
the screens are clearer and the touch-sensitive areas look more
like buttons.
A decade of study went into developing the Fusion, said Hau
Thai-Tang, executive director of global product programs.
In readying the Fusion, Ford engineers homed in on details
as minute as the sound of the closing door to get the precise
thud consumers associate most closely with quality.
To find that sound, Ford recorded the various car doors
closing and asked people to rate which sounded best.
"We don't have our Wolfgang Puck that says this tastes
right," Thai-Tang said, referring to the Austrian celebrity chef
and restaurateur. "We do research."