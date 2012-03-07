Ford to cut production at two German plants

BRIEF-Apple says its worldwide developers conference will be held in San Jose
* Apple says its worldwide developers conference will be held in San Jose from June 5-9, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
GENEVA, March 7 U.S. automaker Ford is cutting production at its two German manufacturing plants in Cologne and Saarlouis, Ford Germany head Bernhard Mattes told Reuters.
"Politicians must be ready to allow a restructuring of the market," Mattes said in an interview, referring to the need to trim excess production capacity.
Mattes did not give details on the extent of the production cutbacks envisaged.
Europe's carmakers, desperate to beat the overcapacity that hurts profits and leaves them vulnerable to overseas competitors, want the region's leaders to accept they must close plants and make politically toxic job cut decisions to survive.
* Apple says its worldwide developers conference will be held in San Jose from June 5-9, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Baxter debuts enteral nutrition ENFit syringe and accessory line during clinical nutrition week 2017
* PG&E Corp reaffirms FY 2017 NON-GAAP earnings per share view $3.55 to $3.75