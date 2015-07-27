UPDATE 1-U.S. court rejects appeal of apartheid lawsuits against Ford, IBM

(Adds Ford comment)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, July 27 Victims of apartheid in South
Africa cannot pursue lawsuits seeking to hold Ford Motor Co
and IBM Corp liable for conducting business that
helped perpetuate the practice decades ago, a U.S. appeals court
ruled on Monday.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said black
South Africans did not show that Ford and International Business
Machines Corp engaged in enough wrongdoing in the United States
from the 1970s to early 1990s to justify lawsuits over their
alleged roles in killings, torture and other human rights
abuses.
Ford was accused of providing military vehicles for South
African security forces and sharing information about
anti-apartheid and union activists. IBM was accused of providing
technology and training to perpetuate racial separation and the
"denationalization" of black South Africans.
The plaintiffs sued 13 years ago under the Alien Tort
Statute, a 1789 law that lets non-U.S. citizens seek damages in
U.S. courts for human rights abuses abroad.
But the U.S. Supreme Court significantly narrowed the reach
of that law in April 2013, leading a reluctant U.S. District
Judge Shira Scheindlin in August 2014 to dismiss the plaintiffs'
case.
Upholding that dismissal, Circuit Judge José Cabranes wrote
for a 3-0 appeals court panel that Ford could not be held
directly responsible for alleged improper actions by its South
African unit.
He also found no showing that "by developing hardware and
software to collect innocuous population data," IBM purposefully
contributed to apartheid-era abuses.
"Knowledge of or complicity in the perpetration of a crime
under the law of nations (customary international law) - absent
evidence that a defendant purposefully facilitated the
commission of that crime - is insufficient to establish a
claim of aiding and abetting liability under the ATS," Cabranes
wrote.
Diane Sammons, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said Ford's U.S.
conduct justified liability and called it "astounding" that
IBM's conduct was not deemed purposeful.
"We certainly will consider an appeal to the Supreme Court,"
she said.
In a statement, Dearborn, Michigan-based Ford said it
remains committed to expanding in South Africa, after 91 years
of manufacturing there.
IBM, based in Armonk, New York, did not respond to requests
for comment.
Dozens of companies were previously dismissed from the
litigation, including most recently Germany's Daimler AG
and Rheinmetall AG in December 2013.
Apartheid ended in 1994 when South Africa held its first
all-race elections, bringing Nelson Mandela and the African
National Congress to power.
The case is In re: South African Apartheid Litigation, 2nd
U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 14-4104.
