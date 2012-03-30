Ford CEO pay rose 11 pct to $29.5 mln in 2011

UPDATE 1-China's Yingde in play as PE firm PAG buying co-founders' stake for $616 mln
DETROIT, March 30 Ford Motor Co said Friday that Chief Executive Officer Alan Mulally's total compensation rose 11 percent to nearly $30 million last year, when the automaker reported its best net profit in more than a decade.
Since Mulally became head of the company in 2006, he has led the automaker's turnaround, including steering it through the U.S. economic crisis without resorting to a federal bailout like its Detroit rivals General Motors Co and Chrysler Group LLC.
Mulally got $2 million in salary and $5.5 million in cash bonuses. Including stock options and equity awards, his total compensation was $29.5 million, up from $26.5 million in 2010.
Executive Chairman Bill Ford's total compensation last year, including stock options and equity awards, was $14.5 million, down from $26.4 million in 2010.
Ford America's President Mark Fields received total compensation in 2011 of $8.8 million, unchanged from the previous year.
After last year's Ford compensation figures were issued, United Auto Workers President Bob King called Mulally's compensation "outrageous" and "morally wrong" at a time when some workers making Ford vehicles made about $15 per hour.
The UAW could not be reached on Friday morning for comment.
