UPDATE 2-Ford sticks to adding 7,000 US jobs, says recovery encouraging

* CEO Mulally says US economy to continue to expand
* Says negotiating new contract with UAW; declines comment
on progress
* Bullish on Asia-Pac auto mkt long term, despite slowing
China, India
(Updates throughout, adds exec quotes)
By Ploy Ten Kate
BANGKOK, Sept 29 Ford Motor Co on Thursday
stuck to its target of adding 7,000 jobs in the United States
over the next two years, saying it sees an economic expansion
there and not a double-dip recession.
"In the U.S., we're still seeing economic expansion," Alan
Mulally, chief executive of the second-largest U.S. automaker,
told a small group of reporters in Bangkok. "We're very
encouraged by the recovery even though it is slower than in the
past."
Ford had said in January it would add the 7,000 jobs in 2011
and 2012. According to its 2010 annual report, there were 75,000
employees in Ford North America.
Mulally declined to comment on progress in negotiations in
the United States with the United Auto Workers union on a new
four-year contract.
Reports have indicated the UAW may reach a deal this week.
Asked if workers would get a stronger deal from Ford than
General Motors because Ford is healthier, Mulally said he
had no further comment.
"But to your point, it really is about the competitiveness
and if you look at the history of Ford and UAW, we have a very
good track record of working together to improve competitiveness
of Ford," he said, declining to comment "out of respect of the
negotiation process."
SUSTAINABLE ASIA-PAC GROWTH EYED
Ford, the only U.S. automaker to avoid bankruptcy, would not
be slowing its expansion in Asia Pacific, despite slower
economic growth in China and India, said Mulally. The
66-year-old CEO was in China earlier this week for the
groundbreaking of an engine transmission plant at Ford's venture
with Changan Automotive Group.
"In Asia-Pacific overall, even though it slows down, it's
pretty substantial growth, even in China. They're thinking of 9
percent (GDP growth forecast) maybe so it's almost
like even more sustainable over the long term."
Ford is spending $1.6 billion to build four factories in
China where it plans to triple its lineup by offering 15 models
by the middle of the decade.
Aggressive expansion of Ford in Asia is part of Mulally's
wider plan to boost annual global sales 50 percent to 8 million
vehicles by 2015.
Joe Hinrichs, the head of Ford's Asia and Africa operations,
said the slowdown in growth that is occurring in China and India
has to deal with inflation and it was keeping a close watch on
capacity, especially in China.
"We weren't planning for the kind of growth over the next
five years in places like China, India that we saw in the
previous two years because those were not sustainable levels,
you know 32 percent growth in the industry last year in China,
for example.
"The kind of 5-10 percent automotive industry growth we've
been seeing this year is the kind of number we expect is a more
sustainable level of growth."
THAILAND HURDLE
Thailand is home to Ford's largest sales operation in ASEAN,
which groups 10 Southeast Asian countries.
Strong demand for its Fiesta small cars helped drive Ford's
sales in Thailand up 209 percent in August to 2,676 units,
boosting overall sales through the first eight months of this
year to 20,514 units, according to the company's website.
But Ford is facing a major hurdle after the new government
introduced a tax break for first-time car buyers.
This is restricted to cars with engines of up to 1,500 cc,
meaning the Thai-built Fiesta with its 1,600 cc engine is not
eligible.
Peter Fleet, president of Ford ASEAN, said he remained
optimistic that Ford would be able to persuade the government to
adjust the rules so the Fiesta could be included.
Ford, which makes Fiesta, Ranger and Everest models in
Thailand, would start manufacturing its Focus early next year as
its $450 million plant in eastern Rayong province is almost
ready to roll out, Fleet said.
Mulally later met with Thai Prime Minister Yingluck
Shinawatra on Thursday afternoon to push for the change. A
government official told reporters the government was
unrelenting.
($1 = 31.00 Baht)
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)