NHTSA upgrades probe of 317,000 Ford, Mercury cars

DETROIT Aug 1 U.S. safety regulators have
upgraded an investigation into consumer complaints that 2010
model year Ford Fusion and Mercury Milan cars may suffer from
wheel stud fractures that could cause a wheel to come off.
The preliminary investigation of 317,315 Ford Motor Co
(F.N) mid-sized sedans was upgraded to an engineering analysis,
according to information posted on the National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration's website.
Regulators said Ford's investigation of the root cause of
the alleged defect is ongoing, so it upgraded its probe to
further study the potential problem.
"We'll fully cooperate with the government as they review
this matter," Ford spokesman Wes Sherwood said. "We are not
aware at this point of any allegations of injuries related to
this matter."
There were 29 complaints and 128 warranty claims related to
complaints of fractures in one or more wheel mounting studs on
the cars, according to NHTSA, which said it is aware of four
reported incidents in which a wheel separated from a car
related to the alleged defect.
An engineering analysis typically follows a preliminary
investigation, as safety regulators look into a potential
problem. These types of probes can, but do not always, lead to
recalls should NHTSA determine a safety issue needs to be
addressed by a manufacturer.
