UPDATE 8-Ford profit down; lackluster outlook disappoints

* Quarter includes $350 mln charge for commodity hedges
* No reinstatement of dividend yet -CFO
* Outlook cut for 2011 profit margin
* China growth slowing
* Shares down 4.5 pct after dropping as much as 7.2 pct
By Bernie Woodall and Ben Klayman
DETROIT, Oct 26 Ford Motor Co (F.N) posted a
lower third-quarter profit after taking a hit from plunging
metals prices and sustaining losses in its European and Asian
operations.
The No. 2 U.S. automaker also cut its 2011 profit margin
forecast, suggesting a weaker-than-expected fourth quarter. It
cited slowing growth in China, pricing pressure in Europe and
provided no timetable for when it might resume paying a
long-anticipated dividend.
Ford shares fell as much as 7.2 percent on Wednesday before
recovering some losses.
Investors and analysts had been looking to the earnings
report as a turning point where the automaker could detail
plans to pay its first dividend since it slid into crisis in
2006. Ford has posted profits for 10 straight quarters.
The quarter included a noncash charge of about $350 million
to write down the value of hedges Ford had taken to offset the
risk of rising raw material costs. Instead, the cost of
aluminum, copper and precious metals fell sharply in September
as concerns about weaker global growth mounted.
Falling commodity costs led to similar writedowns this
quarter by discount carriers Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) and
JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O), and manufacturer Eaton Corp
(ETN.N). [ID:nN1E79I0XY] [ID:nN1E79K11H]
A decline in raw material costs was supposed to help
profits, however, Jefferies analyst Peter Nesvold said.
"Investors are showing some frustration that even as raw
material costs are coming down it's not benefiting EPS."
Ford said the charge will either reverse if commodity
prices rise or be offset by lower parts costs over the next 18
months.
The company's U.S. market share in 2011 is essentially flat
near 17 percent, failing to repeat last year's gain of 2
percentage points over 2009.
On Tuesday, influential watchdog Consumer Reports said Ford
fell to 20th place from 10th place in its vehicle reliability
study. [ID:nN1E79O1GE]
"With general economic concerns, the quality issues Ford
has had and Japanese competitors ramping up production, the
company has its work cut out for it heading into 2012," Edward
Jones analyst Matt Collins said.
Analysts gave the quarter lukewarm reviews, with J.P.
Morgan calling it "so-so" and Citi describing the results as "a
bit messier than expected."
Revenue rose 14 percent to $33.1 billion. But net income
slipped to $1.65 billion, or 41 cents per share, down from
$1.69 billion or 43 cents per share a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, Ford earned 46 cents per share, 2
cents higher than what analysts polled by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S had forecast.
The company also cut its 2011 outlook for its automotive
profit margin, saying it now expects 5.7 percent, down from 6.5
percent through the first three quarters. Last year, Ford's
margin was 6.1 percent and it had previously forecast it would
match or beat that level.
J.P. Morgan analyst Himanshu Patel said Ford's margin
outlook implied a fourth-quarter profit of 23 cents a share.
Analysts were expecting 32 cents.
Another disappointment for investors was the lack of news
about a dividend, Jefferies' Nesvold said.
Ford Chief Financial Officer Lewis Booth refused to be
drawn into specifics on a payout. "We're on record as saying
we'd like to pay a dividend sooner rather than later."
He reiterated Ford could restart a dividend before it
regains an investment-grade credit rating.
LOSSES IN EUROPE, ASIA
While Ford posted a pretax profit of $1.55 billion in North
America as U.S. auto sales steadied over the summer and avoided
the renewed slump some analysts had feared, losses were
reported for Asia and Europe.
In Asia and Africa, the pretax operating loss was $43
million, compared with a $30 million profit last year. Ford
said slowing growth in China contributed to the shortfall.
In Europe, Ford saw its loss widen to $306 million from
$196 million a year ago. Booth said the caution for Ford's
outlook partly reflected the risk of a competitive crunch in a
region where automakers sacrifice margin by offering deeper
discounts and by turning to lower-margin sales to fleet
operators like rental agencies.
"The pressure is really on margins in Europe," he said of
the auto industry.
The tough environment in Europe was reflected by the profit
warning and job cuts on Wednesday by French automaker PSA
Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA). [ID:nL5E7LQ0B4]
Ford said recent floods in Thailand have cut fourth-quarter
production so far by 17,000 vehicles due to supplier problems,
but the company's plant was unaffected.
The company forecast its fourth-quarter global production
at 1.37 million vehicles, up 22,000 from a year ago.
In North America, fourth-quarter production will be 660,000
vehicles, up 15,000 from its previous forecast. Of this total,
about two-thirds will be trucks and sport-utility vehicles and
a third will be passenger cars, Booth said.
Costs related to the contract ratification by Ford's 41,000
unionized U.S. factory workers were not reflected in the
third-quarter results. Those costs will be reflected in
fourth-quarter results, Booth said.
Ford lowered its automotive debt by $1.3 billion in the
quarter, to $12.7 billion. Ford's debt-reduction efforts will
save about $1 billion in interest payments in 2011 compared
with 2010.
Ford shares were down 4.5 percent at $11.87 shortly before
the close of trading on Wednesday, off an earlier low at
$11.54.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall and Ben Klayman, writing by Kevin
Krolicki; editing by John Wallace and Matthew Lewis)