Ford says to export Indian-built engines to Europe

UPDATE 1-Viola Davis wins first Oscar for 'Fences'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
NEW DELHI, Sept 6 Ford Motor Co plans to export Indian-built engines to Europe as it ramps up capacity in India, Gary Johnson, vice-president, manufacturing, Asia Pacific and Africa said on Thursday.
It would be the first time the firm has shipped Indian-built engines to Europe.
"From an engine perspective, we'll be exporting not just to Europe but also to Thailand," said Johnson, without providing details.
Ford will have capacity to build 450,000 cars and 600,000 engines in India by 2015, after investing over $2 billion in two plants in the country.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Asian stocks erased early losses but stayed below 19-month highs on Monday as a renewed drop in sovereign bond yields on political concerns prompted some investors to move to the sidelines after a recent rally.
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources