Ford CEO Mulally: global auto market to grow 5 pct

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
NEW DELHI Jan 4 The global automobile market is expected to grow by 5 percent a year for the next two years, led by the Asia Pacific region, Ford Motor Co CEO Alan Mulally said on Wednesday.
China and India will be the main drivers of growth within the region, Mulally told reporters.
Ford on Wednesday launched the EcoSport, its new global compact sports utility vehicle, and said it will invest $142 million in its Chennai plant in south India to manufacture the model for the domestic and export markets.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.