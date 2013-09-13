Ford's India unit says to recall more Figo, Classic cars

Sept 13 Ford Motor Co's India unit said on
Friday it was extending its voluntary recall of Figo and Classic
cars for remaining batches to look into potential problems with
their rear twist beam and the power steering hose.
The company had first announced in August last year the
recall of some Figo and Classic cars. It,
however, did not disclose the number of vehicles affected by the
move.
"This is to ensure the safety and satisfaction of our
customers by inspecting and replacing any potentially affected
parts as required," Ford's India unit said in a statement on
Friday.
No injuries or accidents related to the rear twist beam and
the power steering hose have been reported, it said.