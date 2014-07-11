版本:
NHTSA probes 500,000 Ford cars for steering issues - AP

July 11 The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating steering problems in about 500,000 Ford cars, the Associated Press said.

The safety regulator is investigating an issue related to a heat shield in Ford cars that can rust, dislodge and cause the steering to jam, AP said. (apne.ws/1r3xsVN)

The probe covers 2004 to 2007 Crown Victoria, Grand Marquis and Marauder models, according to AP.

The NHTSA is aware of one injury related to the problem and has received about five complaints, AP said.

Ford was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore)
