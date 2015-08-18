U.S. watchdog joins German investigation of Ford -source

BERLIN Aug 18 The United States' securities
watchdog is helping German prosecutors to investigate the
alleged payment of bribes by Ford to speed the passage of
containers through Russian customs, a source at the U.S.
carmaker said on Tuesday.
Ford and Schenker, the freight business of state-owned
German rail company Deutsche Bahn, have been under
investigation in Germany since 2013 over suspected bribery and
other offences related to the busy Russian port of St.
Petersburg.
The port is Russia's European gateway with more than 2,000
companies using it for shipments, according to its website, but
it is also known among customers for notoriously long delays.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has now
joined investigations by prosecutors in Cologne, where Ford's
European headquarters are based, a source at the carmaker told
Reuters, confirming a report in Tuesday's Sueddeutsche Zeitung
newspaper.
Two Ford employees, eight current and former workers at
Schenker and one staffer from a Russian contractor are under
investigation, a spokesman at the Cologne prosecutor's office
said.
He said that he could neither confirm nor deny that the SEC
is now aiding the investigation. The SEC did not respond
immediately to requests for comment.
"Ford is committed to legal compliance and business ethics
in all of our operations around the globe, and we expect the
same from our vendors," a spokesman at the carmaker's European
division said in an emailed response to questions.
"We fully support and cooperate with any government inquiry.
We do not comment on specific matters involving ongoing
proceedings."
The U.S. carmaker last year cut 700 jobs at its plant near
St. Petersburg as it grappled with Russia's deteriorating
economy and a weak rouble. The plant produces Ford's Focus and
Mondeo models.
Berlin-based Deutsche Bahn said it has already dismissed
members of staff over the allegations and is continuing internal
investigations of several other employees.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer, Matthias Inverardi and Markus
Wacket; Editing by Georgina Prodhan and David Goodman)