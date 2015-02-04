版本:
Ford adding 1,550 jobs for F-150 production, promotes UAW workers

| DETROIT

DETROIT Feb 4 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday it is adding 1,550 workers at four plants to build the new aluminum body F-150 pickup truck.

The company also said that for the first time it is promoting union-represented workers from the lower entry-level wage to the pay veteran plant workers make. Between 300 and 500 workers will have been promoted by the end of the first quarter, Ford said. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; editing by Andrew Hay)
