Ford to cut 1,300 British jobs - Sky News

LONDON Oct 25 Ford will close its Transit van factory in Southampton and a plant in Dagenham, Essex, with the loss of around 1,300 jobs, according to Britain's Sky News.

Earlier on Thursday sources told Reuters that Ford would close its van factory at Southampton, with the loss of 530 British jobs, ending more than a century of vehicle production by the U.S. carmaker in Britain.

