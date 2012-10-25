版本:
Up to 2,000 UK jobs at risk in Ford closures-union

LONDON Oct 25 Ford is to close its Transit van factory in Southampton and a stamping plant in Dagenham, Essex, next year in a move that could lead to the loss of around 2,000 jobs, a union official said on Thursday.

The move is part of a wider restructuring by Ford which is designed to stem losses in Europe by slashing fixed costs.

