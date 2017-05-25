UPDATE 4-New Ford CEO relies on veterans to reboot profits

(Rewrites, updates share price)
By Sweta Singh and Joseph White
BENGALURU/DETROIT May 25 Ford Motor Co on
Thursday reshuffled senior management and brought back a former
executive from Uber Technologies Inc, signaling its new chief
executive officer will rely on tested company veterans to turn
Ford around rather than outside talent.
James Hackett, named CEO on Monday, has said he wants to
streamline Ford's hierarchy and speed up decision-making, as the
No. 2 U.S. automaker faces threats from Silicon Valley's
self-driving technology and resurgent rival General Motors Co
in its traditional markets.
Ford said it hired Sherif Marakby as its new vice president
in charge of its autonomous and electric vehicle efforts.
Marakby had been hired away from ride-hailing company Uber
, where he was vice president of global vehicle
programs. Prior to joining Uber last year, Marakby was at Ford
for more than 25 years and worked on hybrid and electric
vehicles.
The automaker said it will also combine its purchasing and
product development operations under Hau Thai-Tang, previously
head of global purchasing. Thai-Tang, 50, will have the task of
simultaneously accelerating vehicle development and reining in
costs as rival GM unleashes a volley of models aimed at the
heart of Ford's product lineup.
Raj Nair, currently Ford's executive vice president of
product development and chief technical officer, will take over
as president, North America, effective June 1, the company said.
He will be responsible for operations that generate about 90
percent of Ford's global profits.
In other moves, Ford named Steven Armstrong as head of
Europe, Middle East and Africa and Peter Fleet as chief of Asia
Pacific and China.
Armstrong is currently chief operating officer for Ford of
Europe, while Fleet is in charge of sales and marketing for the
Asia-Pacific region.
Last week, the company announced plans to cut 1,400
white-collar positions and is expected to make significant cost
cuts in the coming months.
Hackett, who replaced Mark Fields, is the latest in a line
of non-family CEOs given a mandate to change the management
culture at one of the auto industry's oldest institutions.
Ford shares fell 1.7 percent to $10.77. The stock is down
about 36 percent since Fields took over three years ago at the
peak of the U.S. auto industry's recovery from the crisis of the
last decade.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Bill Rigby)