Ford building in more factory flexibility

* Newest plants in Asia will be able to build up to seven
cars
* Ford plans to open nine new plants in Asia Pacific region
* Automaker also is cutting global platforms
Aug 6 Ford Motor Co said some of its new
plants in Asia will be able to build up to seven vehicles as
part of the automaker's new One Manufacturing flexible global
production system, announced Monday at a management conference
in Traverse City, Michigan.
Ford, under the One Manufacturing banner, is planning to
open nine new plants in its Asia Pacific Africa (APA) region,
boosting annual production capacity there to 2.9 million
vehicles.
The company said it hopes to sell 8 million vehicles a year
worldwide by mid-decade, suggesting the APA region could provide
a third or more of those global sales.
Ford also said it is cutting the number of global vehicle
platforms and plans to increase its global capacity utilization
27 percent by 2016.
The One Manufacturing system was detailed by John Fleming,
Ford's executive vice president of global manufacturing, who
said the system is designed to provide "standard processes,
greater flexibility and improved investment efficiency."
As part of that efficiency, Ford by 2015 will be able to
build 25 percent more vehicle derivatives at each plant, Fleming
said.
The automaker's newest plants are being designed to use
common manufacturing processes, such as flexible body shops, and
standard systems to track material, delivery, maintenance and
environmental costs.
Ford said greater use of virtual tools that simulate how
cars are built will help "reduce the cost of new plants and
improve the efficiencies of new model changeovers."