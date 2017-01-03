UPDATE 4-Ford scraps plan for $1.6 bln plant in Mexico after Trump criticism

(Adds Mark Fields comment saying decision not result of Trump
pressure)
By Bernie Woodall and David Shepardson
FLAT ROCK, Mich./WASHINGTON Jan 3 Ford Motor Co
said Tuesday it will cancel a planned $1.6 billion factory
in Mexico and invest $700 million at a Michigan factory, after
President-elect Donald Trump had harshly criticized the Mexico
investment plan.
The second largest U.S. automaker said it would build new
electric, hybrid and autonomous vehicles at the Flat Rock,
Michigan plant and add 700 jobs.
Ford Chief Executive Mark Fields said the decision to cancel
the new Mexico factory was the result of sagging demand for
small cars in North America and not because Trump was elected
president. He told Fox Business that the automaker would have
made the same decision even if Trump had not been elected.
"There was no quid pro quo because there was no negotiation"
with Trump over the decision to cancel the plant, Fields said.
Fields told reporters the decision related to the need to
"fully utilize capacity at existing facilities" amid declining
sales of small and medium sized cars such as the Focus and
Fusion.
Fields also endorsed "pro growth" tax and regulatory
policies advocated by Trump and the Republican-led Congress.
"This is a vote of confidence for President-Elect Trump and some
of the policies he may be pursuing," Fields said.
Trump repeatedly said during the election campaign that if
elected he would not allow Ford to open the new plant in Mexico,
which he called an "absolute disgrace" and would slap hefty
tariffs taxes on imported Ford vehicles.
Ford executive chairman Bill Ford Jr. told reporters he
spoke with Trump to notify him of the decision. The company said
the decision was influenced by Trump's policy goals such as
lowering taxes and regulations but that there were no
negotiations over the decision announced on Tuesday.
By contrast, Trump's team held talks with United
Technologies Corp in November before the company agreed
to keep about 800 jobs at its Carrier air conditioning unit in
Indiana out of 2,100 set to go to Mexico. Trump has also held
high profile meetings with the chief executives of Boeing and
Lockheed Martin to talk about the cost of military contracts.
Also on Tuesday, Trump threatened to impose a "big border
tax" on General Motors Co for making some of its
Chevrolet Cruze cars in Mexico.
The New York businessman, who has vowed to bring back
American jobs that have been outsourced overseas and be tough on
illegal immigration from Mexico, takes office on Jan. 20.
Fields said Ford will build a battery electric SUV with a
300-mile driving range at the Michigan plant by 2020 -- taking
on companies like Tesla Motors Inc, Volkswagen AG
and GM -- and will launch production there by 2021
of a fully autonomous vehicle without a steering wheel or a
brake pedal for use in ride services fleets.
Ford also plans new hybrid versions of its F-150 pickup
truck, Mustang and police vehicles by 2020 as the auto industry
faces rising fuel efficiency mandates.
Ford will add 700 jobs at the Flat Rock plant, Fields said,
to cheers from union workers gathered at the factory for the
announcement.
TRUMP PREDICTION
Ford in April announced it would invest $1.6 billion in the
new plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico to build small cars. The
company said it will shift production from Michigan of its Focus
to an existing plant in Hermosillo, Mexico.
When Trump announced his campaign in June, 2015, he said
Ford would cancel its planned Mexico investments. "They'll
say,'Mr. President we've decided to move the plant back to the
United States - we're not going to build it in Mexico.' That's
it. They have no choice," Trump said.
Trump tweeted a link on Tuesday to a story about the
decision.
Ford shares rose 3.3 percent to $12.54, up $0.41 a share,
while the Mexican peso fell on Tuesday to touch its weakest
level in seven weeks.
Ford said it will add two new unnamed products at its
Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan, where the Focus is
manufactured today.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Alistair Bell)