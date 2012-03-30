版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 30日 星期五 23:33 BJT

Ford to invest $1.3 bln in northern Mexico plant

MEXICO CITY, March 30 U.S. carmaker Ford will invest some $1.3 billion in its stamping and assembly plant in the northern Mexican city of Hermosillo, a company executive said on Friday.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐