Ford looks to ride emerging market mini-SUV boom in India

CHENNAI, India, June 17 Ford Motor Co
began shipping its locally-made EcoSport compact SUV on Monday,
hoping to share in growing demand in India for mini-sport
utility vehicles, which are popular due to heavy traffic, scarce
parking and bumpy roads.
The U.S. auto maker, which has struggled to build share in
an Indian market dominated by small cars, will also export the
EcoSport from its plant in the south Indian city of Chennai to
Europe starting late this year, part of its big bet on small
"urban" sport-utility vehicles.
"Who would have ever thought that a small SUV on a (compact
vehicle) platform would be one of the fastest growing segments
in India ... also around the world," Ford CEO Alan Mulally told
reporters on Monday in Chennai, where the company spent $142
million to set up its EcoSport production line.
Sales of utility vehicles, including Renault's
popular low-cost Duster compact SUV, have been robust in an
otherwise dismal year for the Indian auto industry, where
passenger car sales fell for the seventh straight month in May.
Mini-SUVs are especially popular in emerging markets.
In China, IHS Automotive forecasts demand for small SUVs to
more than double this year to over 207,000. In India, it expects
sales in the segment to grow from just 6,140 vehicles in 2012 to
more than 126,000 in 2015.
A growing array of models is fuelling demand for small SUVs
in emerging markets, said IHS Automotive analyst Anil Sharma.
"Even two years ago, we didn't have these kinds of vehicles."
Ford makes the EcoSport in Brazil, China and now India. The
Dearborn, Michigan-based auto maker is also expected to start
producing the EcoSport soon in Thailand and Russia.
U.S. carmakers have struggled to gain ground in India
against small car-focused brands such as Maruti Suzuki
and Hyundai Motor Co, which sell India-specific
models. Ford's India sales fell 17 percent last year, compared
with a 20 percent decline at rival General Motors.
Ford's focus on small SUVs reflects a shift in consumer
preferences globally towards SUVs for everyday driving.
A decade ago that shift boosted demand for larger SUVs, with
massive utilities like the Hummer proving popular before rising
oil prices and the U.S. economic downturn squeezed sales. Demand
is now shifting towards smaller, cheaper, more fuel-efficient
SUVs and especially in emerging markets.
According to IHS Automotive, global small utility vehicle
sales grew 154 percent between 2005 and 2012. During the same
period, demand for midsize SUVs grew 56 percent while sales of
large SUVs shrank 22 percent.
"The story of the death of the utilities was premature,"
Ford Executive Vice President Jim Farley told reporters late
last month.