Ford says investigating air bag injury in Mustang

DETROIT Nov 16 Ford Motor Co said on Sunday night it is cooperating with U.S. safety regulators investigating a report that the driver of a 2007 Ford Mustang was injured in August in North Carolina by a metal fragment from the car's air bag.

The driver filed an injury complaint in late October with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit)
