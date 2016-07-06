Ford's Lincoln quarterly sales more than double in China

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
July 6 Lincoln, the luxury automotive unit of Ford Motor Co, said second-quarter sales more than doubled in China and that it plans to launch two new models this year in the country.
Ford has resurrected its long-moribund Lincoln brand to compete in the lucrative luxury car market with Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz, BMW AG and Volkswagen AG's Audi.
Lincoln, which had 45 dealerships in China at the end of the second quarter, said it delivered 6,966 vehicles in the quarter.
For the first-half of the year, sales in China almost tripled to 12,450 vehicles, the unit said.
Lincoln plans to introduce the newly upgraded midsize premium sedan, Lincoln MKZ, this summer and the new full-size luxury sedan, Lincoln Continental, later this year.
The unit also said it remains on track to open 60 dealerships in the country. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)