Ford's Lincoln quarterly sales more than double in China

July 6 Lincoln, the luxury automotive unit of Ford Motor Co, said second-quarter sales more than doubled in China and that it plans to launch two new models this year in the country.

Ford has resurrected its long-moribund Lincoln brand to compete in the lucrative luxury car market with Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz, BMW AG and Volkswagen AG's Audi.

Lincoln, which had 45 dealerships in China at the end of the second quarter, said it delivered 6,966 vehicles in the quarter.

For the first-half of the year, sales in China almost tripled to 12,450 vehicles, the unit said.

Lincoln plans to introduce the newly upgraded midsize premium sedan, Lincoln MKZ, this summer and the new full-size luxury sedan, Lincoln Continental, later this year.

The unit also said it remains on track to open 60 dealerships in the country.