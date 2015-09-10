Ford workers strike at Brazil factory to protest job cuts

SAO PAULO, Sept 10 Workers at a Ford Motor Co
plant in Brazil began an open-ended strike on Thursday to
protest job cuts, adding to labor tensions that have rattled the
country's auto industry in the midst of its worst crisis in
nearly two decades.
The local metalworkers union said about 4,300 employees at
Ford's Sao Bernardo do Campo plant, which makes trucks and
compact passenger cars, went on strike after the company sent
pink slips to some 200 workers.
A Ford representative said the automaker had to reduce its
workforce at the factory due to excess capacity in the face of
slumping demand, but the company did not confirm the extent of
the layoffs.
New passenger vehicle sales have fallen more than 20 percent
so far this year and heavy truck sales are down nearly 45
percent due to tighter credit, relentless inflation and a sharp
economic recession.
General Motors Co and Daimler announced
plans to cut 800 and 1,500 jobs from their respective Brazilian
plants last month before backing off in the face of stiff union
resistance.
(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Brad Haynes; Editing by
Phil Berlowitz)