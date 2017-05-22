UPDATE 1-New Ford CEO Hackett transformed Steelcase, football program

(Adds details on new management structure; Hackett quotes.)
By Paul Lienert and Alana Wise
DETROIT May 22 Ford Motor Co's new chief
executive officer transformed office furniture maker Steelcase
Inc into a global leader, but in Michigan, he may be
more revered as the man who turned around a troubled college
football program.
Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford Jr., whose family owns the
Detroit Lions football team, pointed to James Hackett's
accomplishments as the University of Michigan's interim athletic
director in 2015 while a member of the automaker's board.
Ford said at a news conference on Monday that Hackett hired
Jim Harbaugh as head football coach and "left the department in
much better shape than he found it."
Hackett, an Ohio native who played football at the
university under legendary coach Bo Schembechler, has run Ford
Smart Mobility, a new unit established to oversee and coordinate
the company's forays in autonomous driving, ride sharing and
other ventures, since March 2016.
Before that, as CEO of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based
Steelcase from 1994 to 2014, Hackett slashed thousands of jobs.
He also began to reinvigorate and refocus the company on
innovation, spearheaded by his 1996 purchase of renowned Silicon
Valley design firm IDEO.
Inspired by IDEO's open-space designs, Hackett and Steelcase
"reinvented the workplace, starting in Silicon Valley, and
redesigned America's offices," said Marc Weiser, managing
director of RPM Ventures, a venture capital firm based in Ann
Arbor, Michigan, and San Francisco.
Hackett joined Ford's board in 2013, ahead of his retirement
from Steelcase.
He left the board when he became chairman of Smart Mobility,
where he has helped oversee Ford's acquisition of San Francisco
ride sharing startup Chariot and its $1 billion investment in
Argo AI, a self-driving startup focused on robotics and
artificial intelligence.
Bill Ford described Hackett, who reports to him, as "a
catalyst for innovation."
The two got to know each other through Michigan business
organizations and events, but Ford said traveling to Silicon
Valley with Hackett gave him a new perspective.
Technology industry executives, whose offices had been
designed and furnished by Steelcase, treated Hackett like a
star. "To see Jim navigate that so well and to be held in such
high regard out there ..., it was a surprise," Ford said.
Hackett's mission in his new role will include reshaping
Ford's management structure, which remains a hierarchy patterned
on the U.S. military. As part of installing Hackett as CEO,
Ford's board also reshaped the management layer below him.
Hackett said he asked Bill Ford to oversee government
relations and communications. In the past, when the
great-grandson of company founder Henry Ford had not been the
automaker's CEO himself, he has sought to avoid overshadowing
non-family CEOs.
Hackett said in an interview on Monday that he wanted the
company to make much more extensive use of market data. For
example, it could cut inventory by better matching vehicle
production to consumer demand.
"You don’t have to guess what models they're going to buy,"
Hackett said.
