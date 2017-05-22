CORRECTED-Ford to replace CEO Mark Fields with James Hackett - Forbes

(Corrects spelling to 'Hackett' in headline and second
May 22 Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Mark
Fields will leave the carmaker as part of a shake-up that
includes other top executive changes, Forbes reported late on
Sunday, citing a person familiar with the situation.
James Hackett, head of Ford Smart Mobility LLC, will become
its new CEO and an announcement could come as early as Monday
morning, Forbes reported.
The shakeup is a result of Executive Chairman Bill Ford and
the rest of the board losing confidence in Fields' leadership,
Forbes reported, citing people familiar with the matter. bit.ly/2qG5tkg
Ford will also replace group vice president of
communications, Ray Day, with Mark Truby, vice president of
communications for Ford's Asia-Pacific operations, Forbes said.
A Ford spokesman in Europe declined to comment "on
speculation or rumors."
"We are staying focused on our plan for creating value and
profitable growth," the spokesperson said.
