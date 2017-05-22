UPDATE 9-Ford names Hackett as CEO to tackle car rivals, Silicon Valley

(Adds detail on possible future cost cuts, link to
Breakingviews column, closing stock price)
By David Shepardson and Joseph White
WASHINGTON/DEARBORN, Mich. May 22 Ford Motor Co
abruptly named James Hackett as chief executive on Monday,
responding to investors' growing unease about the U.S.
automaker's slumping stock price and its ability to counter
threats from longtime rivals and Silicon Valley.
Ford Chairman Bill Ford Jr., whose family effectively
controls the U.S. No. 2 automaker, said he wanted Hackett to
speed up decision-making and cut costs, but did not offer
specifics on how the new CEO should change operations.
"The clock speed at which our competitors are working
…requires us to make decisions at a faster pace," said Ford Jr.,
who plans to take a more active role at the company, according
to a person briefed on the matter.
Ford, which announced plans to cut 1,400 white-collar
positions last week, is expected to look at further significant
cost cuts in the next three to six months, according to company
officials, speaking on condition of anonymity as the plans have
not been finalized.
Hackett, 62, known as a turnaround expert who for the past
year has led the Ford unit developing self-driving cars and
related projects, replaces Mark Fields, 56, who spent less than
three years as CEO.
Fields' abrupt dismissal caught nearly all at Ford by
surprise, but concerns about the company's direction have been
brewing for some time.
Ford, once the most financially secure of the 'Big Three'
Detroit automakers, and the only one not to take U.S. government
money in the U.S. auto industry bailout a decade ago, reported
record profit in 2015, but now finds itself under pressure on
all sides as overall U.S. auto sales fall.
Rival General Motors Co is aggressively targeting
Ford's share of the lucrative North American truck and sport
utility business, the source of 90 percent of Ford's profit.
Meanwhile, investors see Ford as a laggard in the shift
toward electric vehicles, self-driving technology and
ride-sharing. Ford's $44 billion market value is below electric
car pioneer Tesla Inc's $51 billion.
Bill Ford and other descendants of company founder Henry
Ford effectively control the automaker through a special class
of shares, but many investors share his concern that the company
is running out of time.
Ford shares closed up 2.1 percent at $11.10. At Friday's
close, they had fallen 37 percent since Fields took over three
years ago at the peak of the U.S. auto industry's recovery from
the crisis last decade.
The automaker has tangled with U.S. President Donald Trump,
who spent more than a year criticizing the company on the
campaign trail for expanding operations in Mexico and exporting
U.S. jobs. A Ford spokeswoman said Trump was not a factor in
Fields' departure.
NO SMOKING GUN
Overall U.S. auto sales are slipping after a long boom. But
GM has moved faster than Ford to slash unprofitable operations,
and Tesla has been quicker to deploy new technology.
Bill Ford indicated the company would take more aggressive
action to cut costs. "We have to modernize the business" and
move "decisively to address underperforming areas," he said.
Hackett, who overhauled furniture maker Steelcase Inc
and then turned around the ailing University of Michigan
football program, becomes the latest in a line of non-family
CEOs brought in with a mandate to change the management culture
at one of the auto industry's oldest institutions.
That task has frustrated many of his predecessors, including
Bill Ford, who had been CEO before replacing himself in 2006
with Boeing Co executive Alan Mulally.
The decision to replace Fields did not result from a single
event, Bill Ford told Reuters.
"There is no smoking gun here," he said. "It's more the way
we are organized, the way Jim is going to streamline the
organization."
As CEO of Steelcase, based in Grand Rapids, Michigan,
Hackett slashed thousands of jobs and refocused the company on
innovation.
A former Ford director and interim athletic director at the
University of Michigan, Hackett was tapped in March 2016 to run
Ford Smart Mobility, a unit established to oversee and
coordinate forays into autonomous driving, ride sharing and
other ventures.
In that role, he helped oversee Ford's acquisition of San
Francisco ride-sharing company Chariot and its $1 billion
investment in Argo AI, a self-driving startup focused on
robotics and artificial intelligence.
PRESSURE IN DETROIT
The upheaval at Ford underlines pressure on all three major
Detroit automakers to prove they can avoid losses as the U.S.
market begins to slow from last year's record sales.
GM CEO Mary Barra is fending off attacks from hedge fund
Greenlight Capital, which wants to install new directors and
split the company's stock. In March, GM sold its money-losing
Opel division to France's PSA Group, effectively
exiting Europe in a move Barra promised would free cash for
share buybacks.
The shake-up at Ford may bring scrutiny to its own plans in
the region. The company posted a record $1.2 billion profit in
Europe last year but warned that the impact of Britain's vote to
leave the European Union would put a dent in 2017 earnings.
Under a broader shake-up announced on Monday, former Ford of
Europe chief Jim Farley will become president of a new "Global
Markets" group that will include Ford's regional sales and
marketing operations around the world as well as its Lincoln
luxury brand.
The company is also putting government relations and
corporate communications under Ford Jr., and Hackett said the
great-grandson of Henry Ford would have a higher public profile.
Fields, who earned $22.1 million in 2016 and had a
28-year-career at Ford, also faced a clamor for share
repurchases at the company's annual meeting earlier this month.
Fields declined to comment when reached on Monday.
Ford said last week it would cut 1,400 staff positions in
North America and Asia, a small fraction of the 20,000 job
reductions some news outlets had reported were imminent.
The company reported a record $10.4 billion in pretax
earnings in 2016, but investors were concerned by a weak first
quarter and lower profit forecast for 2017, as well as higher
costs for investments in "emerging opportunities."
(Additional reporting by Laurence Frost in Paris, Edward Taylor
in Frankfurt, Costas Pitas in London, Ismail Shakil in
Bengaluru, Andreas Cremer in Berlin; Writing by Nick Zieminski;
Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Bill Rigby)