UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
BERLIN Nov 6 Ford Motor Co declined comment on Thursday on a magazine report saying Stephen Odell, its European chief executive, will be replaced.
Odell will be moved to a new role within the U.S. automaker and be succeeded by a candidate from within the company, Bilanz magazine reported on Thursday.
"We don't comment on speculation," Ford of Europe spokesman John Gardiner told Reuters. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.
BERLIN, April 29 Online fashion retailer Zalando is pondering opening stores in major cities such as London, Paris or Berlin, the company's co-chief executive told Germany's Manager Magazin.