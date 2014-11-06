版本:
Ford declines comment on report saying Europe CEO will be moved

BERLIN Nov 6 Ford Motor Co declined comment on Thursday on a magazine report saying Stephen Odell, its European chief executive, will be replaced.

Odell will be moved to a new role within the U.S. automaker and be succeeded by a candidate from within the company, Bilanz magazine reported on Thursday.

"We don't comment on speculation," Ford of Europe spokesman John Gardiner told Reuters. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
