Ford joins competitors in growing car-sharing field

June 23 Ford Motor Co will test new
car-sharing programs with U.S. and UK partners as part of a
strategy to embrace alternatives to traditional car ownership,
including more flexible on-demand models.
Ford's finance arm is launching pilot car-sharing programs
with Getaround in the United States and easyCar Club in London,
Ford Chief Executive Officer Mark Fields said Tuesday evening.
The automaker last month announced a similar on-demand pilot
called GoDrive in London.
Ford is entering the car-sharing field more than three years
after U.S. competitor General Motors Co announced a
partnership with San Francisco-based RelayRides.
Like Getaround and easyCar Club, RelayRides connects vehicle
owners with other consumers looking for short-term rentals in
what is called peer-to-peer sharing. Individuals typically
connect via mobile apps on smartphones.
Several European automakers operate or have an interest in
car-sharing firms, including Daimler AG's car2go, BMW
AG's DriveNow and Volkswagen AG's Quicar
and Greenwheels.
Founded in 2008, Car2go, with more than 1 million members
worldwide, also has operations in several U.S. cities.
Unlike peer-to-peer sharing services, the automakers'
ventures maintain their own on-demand rental fleets, as does
Zipcar, a U.S. ride-sharing company that was acquired in 2013 by
rental-car company Avis Budget Group Inc.
Ford's new pilot programs with Getaround and easyCar Club
will enable owners of vehicles financed by Ford Motor Credit Co
to rent their cars to prescreened clients. The U.S. pilot is
being launched in three California cities - San Francisco,
Oakland and Berkeley - as well as Chicago, Washington and
Portland.
RelayRides, founded in 2010, and Getaround, founded in 2009,
are startups funded largely with venture capital and have yet to
go public.
GM is an investor in RelayRides through its venture capital
arm GM Ventures. Google Ventures is another investor, as is
Detroit-based Fontinalis Partners. Ford Motor Chairman Bill Ford
is a partner in Fontinalis.
Getaround so far has limited its activities to a handful of
U.S. cities, including San Francisco, San Diego, Austin,
Portland and Chicago.
Venture investors in Getaround include Cox Automotive, Yahoo
CEO Marissa Mayer and actor Ashton Kutcher. Another investor is
Barney Pell, founder and chairman of LocoMobi, a "smart parking"
startup also funded by Fontinalis.
The peer-to-peer car sharing services are different from
ride-sharing services such as Uber and Lyft, which function more
as alternatives to taxis. Fontinalis is an investor in Lyft,
while Kutcher is an investor in Uber.
