Ford says to launch Ranger pickup truck in China by 2018

BEIJING, April 7 Ford Motor Co plans to launch its mid-size Ranger pickup truck in China in 2018, the U.S. automaker said on Friday.

In its statement, the company did not say whether the Ranger would be locally made in China. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
