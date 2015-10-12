UPDATE 1-Ford to invest $1.8 bln to expand R&D in China

* Investment is over five years
* Ford has rapidly gained market share in China in recent
years
SHANGHAI Oct 12 Ford Motor Co said on
Monday it will invest 11.4 billion yuan ($1.8 billion) over the
next five years to expand research and development in China, the
latest effort by the U.S. carmaker to secure a larger slice of
the world's biggest auto market.
Ford has rapidly gained market share over the past few years
at mainly the expense of Japanese rivals, helped by its efforts
to incorporate Chinese consumer tastes in its cars sold in the
country.
The Dearborn, Michigan-based carmaker is the fifth-biggest
foreign automaker in China, after General Motors,
Volkswagen, Hyundai Motor Co and Nissan
Motor Co.
Speaking at a corporate event in Shanghai, Chief Executive
Mark Fields also said the company will introduce the C-MAX
Energi, a plug-in hybrid, and the Mondeo conventional hybrid to
the China market next year.
"By 2020 we will offer customers in China a range of hybrid,
plug-in hybrid and full electric vehicles," he said.
Beijing has been trying to encourage the use of more
electric vehicles to combat pollution, but progress has been
slow mainly due to the lack of infrastructure.
($1 = 6.3303 Chinese yuan)
