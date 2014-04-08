Ford says March China auto sales up 28 pct year/year

Google reaches out-of-court deal with Russia over Android case
MOSCOW, April 17 Russian anti-monopoly watchdog FAS and Alphabet Inc's Google have reached an out-of-court settlement in a case over the Android operating system, FAS said on Monday.
SHANGHAI, April 8 Ford Motor Co and its Chinese joint ventures sold 103,815 vehicles in China in March, up 28 percent from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Tuesday.
That follows a 67 percent year-on-year jump in February and a 53 percent rise in January.
The company's sales in the first three months of the year came to 271,321 cars, up 45 percent from the same period a year earlier.
Ford's China sales have been bolstered by continued strong demand for its Ford Focus model, the best-selling car in the country last year, according to China's automobile association.
Ford makes vehicles in China in partnership with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd. (Reporting by Samuel Shen; Editing by John Ruwitch)
MOSCOW, April 17 Russian anti-monopoly watchdog FAS and Alphabet Inc's Google have reached an out-of-court settlement in a case over the Android operating system, FAS said on Monday.
April 17 EagleClaw Midstream Ventures LLC, the largest privately held operator of pipelines and processing facilities in West Texas' Delaware Basin, said it agreed to be bought by funds managed by Blackstone Group LP for about $2 billion.
* One Horizon Group - held meeting to vote on proposal to authorize board to effect 6 to 1 reverse stock split of co's issued, outstanding common stock Source text (http://bit.ly/2oP8kqu) Further company coverage: