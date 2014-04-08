版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 8日 星期二 15:33 BJT

Ford says March China auto sales up 28 pct year/year

SHANGHAI, April 8 Ford Motor Co and its Chinese joint ventures sold 103,815 vehicles in China in March, up 28 percent from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Tuesday.

That follows a 67 percent year-on-year jump in February and a 53 percent rise in January.

The company's sales in the first three months of the year came to 271,321 cars, up 45 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Ford's China sales have been bolstered by continued strong demand for its Ford Focus model, the best-selling car in the country last year, according to China's automobile association.

Ford makes vehicles in China in partnership with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd. (Reporting by Samuel Shen; Editing by John Ruwitch)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐