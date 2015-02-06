版本:
Ford says Jan China auto sales up 19 pct y/y

SHANGHAI Feb 6 Ford Motor Co and its Chinese joint ventures sold 112,599 vehicles in China in January, up 19 percent from a year earlier, the U.S. carmaker said on Friday.

That follows a 13 percent rise in December and a 2 percent gain in November.

Ford has said its growth in China has been constrained by a shortage of manufacturing capacity and is adding new plants in the country.

Ford makes vehicles in China in partnership with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch)
