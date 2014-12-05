Ford says Nov China auto sales up 2 pct y/y

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 21
April 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SHANGHAI Dec 5 Ford Motor Co and its Chinese joint ventures sold 100,834 vehicles in China in November, up 2 percent from the same period a year earlier, the U.S. carmaker said on Friday.
That follows a 1.0 percent year-on-year fall in October and a 0.2 percent dip in September.
Ford's sales in the first 11 months of the year totalled 1,007,425 vehicles, up 20 percent from the same period a year earlier.
Ford has said its growth in China has been constrained by shortages in manufacturing capacities.
Ford makes vehicles in China in partnership with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Kazunori Takada)
April 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 21 Tesla Inc founder and Chief Executive Elon Musk said his latest company Neuralink Corp is working to link the human brain with a machine interface by creating micron-sized devices.
DARWIN, Australia, April 20 ConocoPhillips will consider diverting natural gas from fields in northern Australia along a proposed transcontinental pipeline that would link directly to markets in the southeast, a senior executive told Reuters on Thursday.