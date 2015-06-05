Ford says China May retail vehicle sales up 4 pct yr/yr

BEIJING, June 5 Ford Motor Co and its Chinese joint ventures sold 91,013 vehicles in China in May, up 4 percent from a year earlier, the U.S. carmaker said on Friday.

Ford for the first time reported retail rather than wholesale data. Retail figures are generally seen as a more accurate gauge of consumer demand.

Under the new reporting method, the automaker's sales for January through May totaled 459,982 vehicles, a rise of 1 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Ford makes vehicles in China in partnership with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd.