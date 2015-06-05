Ford says China May retail vehicle sales up 4 pct yr/yr

BEIJING, June 5 Ford Motor Co and its
Chinese joint ventures sold 91,013 vehicles in China in May, up
4 percent from a year earlier, the U.S. carmaker said on Friday.
Ford for the first time reported retail rather than
wholesale data. Retail figures are generally seen as a more
accurate gauge of consumer demand.
Under the new reporting method, the automaker's sales for
January through May totaled 459,982 vehicles, a rise of 1
percent from the same period a year earlier.
Ford makes vehicles in China in partnership with Chongqing
Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Jiangling Motors Corp
Ltd.
