Ford China sales growth declines for third month; July down 6 pct yr/yr

BEIJING Aug 7 Ford Motor Co and its
Chinese joint ventures sold 77,100 vehicles in China in July,
falling 6 percent from a year earlier, the U.S. carmaker said on
Friday.
That puts Ford sales in the world's largest car market down
0.7 percent for January to July compared to the same period a
year ago, following on a 3 percent decline in June and a 4
percent rise in May.
Ford did not elaborate on the why sales fell, and a
spokesman declined to comment.
China's stock market slump since mid-June is further
weighing on car sales already suffering from the slowest
economic growth in 25 years.
The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers releases
industry-wide data next week with sales widely expected to
decline more severely in July than June's 2.3 percent drop.
(Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Sunil Nair)