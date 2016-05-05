Ford China monthly sales drop most in a year in April amid slowing economy

BEIJING May 5 Ford Motor Co vehicle sales
in China fell 11 percent in April compared with the same month
in 2015, the largest decline in comparable monthly sales in a
year, as the world's largest auto market continues to struggle
with the slowing economy.
The drop, disclosed in a statement on Thursday, was the
biggest since Ford began reporting monthly retail rather than
wholesale data in May last year. The decline extended Ford's
uneven start to 2016 after a 5 percent year-on-year rise in
March and 9 percent fall in February from a year earlier.
A company spokeswoman declined to comment on the sales
figures or offer an immediate explanation for the decline.
The U.S. firm makes autos in China through joint ventures with
Chongqing Changan Automobile and Jiangling Motors
Corp (JMC).
China's auto sales growth ground down to a near-standstill
last year before rebounding thanks to a tax cut on small engine
vehicles that began in October and extends to the end of this
year. It remains uncertain whether that momentum will continue
as economic growth declines.
The country's statistics bureau reported last month that
first-quarter gross domestic product grew at its slowest
quarter-on-quarter pace since 2010.
Ford plans to idle a plant in Chongqing that produces
Ecosport sport-utility vehicles and Focus and Mondeo sedans for
maintenance for the remainder of the second quarter, according
to its statement on Thursday. It didn't make any link between
the closure and the April sales fall.
The downtime will not affect Ford's previously announced
plan to produce 345,000 vehicles in the second quarter in the
Asia-Pacific, it said.
For the first four months of the year, Ford China sold
391,294 vehicles, up 7 percent from the same period a year
earlier.
China's national automakers association said last month that
the country's auto market grew 6 percent in the first quarter,
the same growth rate that it has predicted for the full year.
(Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)