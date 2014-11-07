Ford says October China auto sales fall 1 pct y/y

SHANGHAI Nov 7 Ford Motor Co and its
Chinese joint ventures sold 93,179 vehicles in China in October,
down 1 percent from the same period a year earlier.
That follows a 0.2 percent year-on-year fall in September
and a 9 percent increase in August.
Ford's sales in the first ten months of the year totaled
906,613 vehicles, up 22 percent from the same period a year
earlier, the U.S. carmaker said on Friday.
Ford's China sales have been bolstered by strong growth in
SUV models, the Ford Kuga and Ford EcoSport.
Ford launched its premium Lincoln brand in China last month
as it looks to take a share of the world's second biggest luxury
car market.
Ford makes vehicles in China in partnership with Chongqing
Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Jiangling Motors Corp
Ltd.
(Reporting By Samuel Shen and Adam Jourdan; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)