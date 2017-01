DETROIT, Sept 14 Ford Motor Co <F.N. Chief Financial Officer Bob Shanks said that the company sees "substantial headwinds" in 2017 on North American commodity costs.

Shanks was not specific on those costs, which may include higher prices for aluminum and steel that goes into its vehicles. Ford on Wednesday said its pre-tax profit in 2017 would be lower than the $10.2 billion it expects for 2016. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Alan Crosby)