Ford Motor to raise about $2 bln in debt

DETROIT Dec 5 Ford Motor Co on Monday said it will seek to raise about $2 billion in long-term debt, the first time Ford has sought to add to its automotive debt in nearly four years.

Joe Hinrichs, Ford president of the Americas region, said the funds will largely go for investment in new technology.

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall Editing by W Simon)

