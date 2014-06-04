Ford expects 'significant' second-quarter loss in South America

BRIEF-Lombard Medical CEO Simon Hubbert steps down
* Simon Hubbert has stepped down from his position as CEO on April 18
June 4 Ford Motor Co said it expected to incur a "significant" loss in South America in the current quarter mainly due to low sales volumes and changes to Venezuela's foreign exchange rate.
The company is also expected to report a bigger loss in South America in 2014, Joe Hinrichs, executive vice-president, said on Wednesday. (link.reuters.com/pyf89v)
The No. 2 U.S. automaker's loss in South America deteriorated to $510 million in the first quarter ended March 31, from $218 million last year due to the currency devaluation in Venezuela and Argentina.
The Venezuelan government in March opened a new currency platform meant to boost access to dollars.
Ford's operations in Venezuela were disrupted last month due to a lack of foreign currency to import parts for assembly. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Volcanic enters into option agreement to acquire second gold property in Guinea
* Hitgen and Pfizer enter research collaboration and license agreement to build and screen novel dna-encoded libraries