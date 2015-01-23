UPDATE 2-Ford takes $800 mln charge on Venezuelan currency woes

(Adds analyst comment, details of Ford operations in
Venezuela.)
By Bernie Woodall
Jan 23 Ford Motor Co said on Friday it was
taking a charge related to its Venezuelan operations that will
cut fourth-quarter net profit by $700 million, as companies
scramble to shield their bottom lines from the country's
volatile currency.
For more than a year Ford has said its ability to get auto
parts for its operations in Venezuela have been hampered by the
valuation of the Venezuelan bolivar, and made the accounting
change effective Dec. 31.
The move will cause a one-time pre-tax special item charge
in the quarter of $800 million. Still, Ford said its estimate
for 2014 full-year pre-tax profit was unchanged at about $6
billion.
Ford's announcement came on the same day that Kimberly-Clark
Corp said it took a $462 million charge in the quarter due to
changes in the Venezuelan exchange rate. General Motors Co
, Clorox, Procter & Gamble, Baker Hughes
and Brink's have also taken hits to their
respective bottom lines in the past year because of the bolivar.
The accounting change "does not have an impact on Ford's
Venezuelan operations or ownership," Ford said. Ford shares fell
0.8 percent to $14.91, in line with session's move by the Dow
Jones industrial average.
Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday shook up
complex currency controls in the socialist-run country, where a
dollar can fetch more than 180 bolivars on the black market
instead of the country's three-tiered exchange rate system that
has ranged from 6.3 bolivars to about 50 bolivars to the dollar.
Beginning with the first quarter of this year, Venezuela
will become the only wholly owned Ford unit that will not
include operating results in financial results, Ford said.
Instead, the company said it "will record cash and recognize
income" of its Venezuelan operations.
The $800 million charge is an accounting change and does not
include any losses in Venezuela which will be reported as part
of the company's South American business next Thursday, a Ford
spokeswoman said.
Ford said its Venezuela operations had a cash balance at the
end of 2014 of about $500 million, compared with about $765
million at end-2013.
Citi analyst Itay Michaeli called the move a "modest
positive" because it eliminates the foreign exchange volatility
that undercut Ford's 2014 results.
Michaeli also speculated whether rival General Motors Co
would make a similar move, saying it could curb the
company's exposure to the volatile Venezuelan market and
currency.
Ford did not disclose sales and production figures in
Venezuela, which are small compared to sales in Brazil and
Argentina.
Auto sales in Venezuela fell 76 percent in 2014 to 23,707
vehicles, and the country's auto production fell 72.5 percent to
19,759 vehicles, a national automakers organization said last
week.
(Additional reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru and
Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Alan Crosby)