BRIEF-Ford Motor says Gujarat plant to have an initial annual capacity of 240,000 vehicles

March 26 Ford motor co - launches new manufacturing and engine plant in Sanand, india Ford motor co - plant will have an initial installed annual capacity of 240,000 vehicles and 270,000 engines Ford motor co- Sanand plant will launch with single shift operations supported by approximately 2500 employees Ford - expects compact car segment to grow to around 1.6 mln units in India by 2018, from 1.1 mln in 2014 (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bengaluru)